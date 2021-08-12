Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Evers, DHS hold COVID-19 news conference

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers will join Dept. of Health Services officials Thursday afternoon for a news conference about the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard will join him.

The news conference comes as hospitalizations and new cases are on the rise in Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, DHS reported the number of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals Wednesday has increased by 600% in the past month.

The Department of Health Services stated Wednesday that the total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and in ICUs are at similar levels to what they were six months ago.

DHS reports the seven-day rolling average for new hospitalized patients is at 435, while those in the ICU is at 134. To put that in perspective, the seven-day rolling average for hospitalized patients was at 90 four weeks ago.

