Wisconsin State Open to be hosted at two venues this year

The tournament will be held from August 16-18.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in its century-old history, the Wisconsin State Open will be hosted at multiple venues this year.

The 101st Suter Ward Group at Morgan Stanley Wisconsin State Open will be played at the Meadow Valleys Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler and Pine Hills Country Club in Sheboygan, organizers announced Wednesday.

Chris Hoel, Assistant Executive Director of Wisconsin Section of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America, said they were ready to host another championship.

“We are excited to once again expand the field and provide access to more players to enjoy this great championship,” said Hoel. “Not only will more be able to participate but they’ll also get the chance to tee it up on two of the best courses in the state.”

The State Open is typically held on two different 18-hole courses, but always one one property.

The competition will be made up of around half amateurs and half professionals. Organizers added that half of the players were exempt from qualifying and the other half earned a sport in one of eight sites.

The tournament will be held from August 16-18.

