JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - 911 dispatchers are in high demand across the country and in Rock County.

Rock County 911 Communications Center is currently hiring for seven 911 Telecommunicators.

Kathy Sukus, the 911 Communications Director, says always tough to hire people to fill thes positions but it’s become even more difficult within the last year.

“We just can’t seem to get ahead of this,” said Sukus. “We’re doing okay right now and we’re doing a lot better than other places, but I don’t want to get to a point where we’re going to have delays or things like that just because we can’t get people in here.”

Sukus says the job is a demanding one. Most dispatchers have to work 2nd or 3rd shift and be expected to work weekends and holidays. That’s in addition to the unique skillset 911 telecommunicators must possess.

“We need someone who can communicate well, who can multitask well, who can remember thing, and type fast, and just be calm under pressure,” said Sukus.

However, there are many benefits to the job too.

The current positions have a starting pay of $21.72 and include health benefits and paid time off.

Katelyn Koel, who has worked as a 911 dispatcher for 10 years, says it’s also rewarding work.

“Even though we’re behind the scenes, our job is so vital to the community’s well-being,” said Koel.

She says she enjoys being able to connect with her community when they need help the most.

“If you’re calling us, you’re not having a good day,” said Koel. “We really are the servants of the community.”

Koel says she also likes that she’s giving crucial information to police, fire, and EMS agencies.

“I thoroughly enjoy being the calm voice in the storm,” said Koel. “We’re the first point of contact so we really have a lot on our plates and have to act and think quickly to get that out to the necessary responders.”

If you're interested in applying, click HERE. For more information, visit the Rock County 911 website.

