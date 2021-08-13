Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Adams Co. man dead after rollover crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old Adams County man died Wednesday night following a rollover crash.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called around 10:25 p.m. for the one-vehicle crash with injuries at State Highway 82 and County Highway Z in the Town of Springville.

The sheriff’s office investigation has found that the man, later identified as Michael Buddy Lee Carroll, was driving southbound on County Highway Z, north of State Highway 82, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The car crossed into the northbound lane, rolled over and crossed over State Highway 82. Police continued, saying the vehicle rolled down an embankment and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

A passerby saw the crash and was able to contact authorities, the sheriff’s department noted.

The man was taken to a hospital in a helicopter and later died.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Lifestar Ambulance, LifeLink Air Ambulance and the Adams County Fire District.

