Arrest made after Madison road rage gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A gun shot fired during a suspected road rage incident earlier this week led to an arrest Thursday that also led to discovery of a large amount of cocaine.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Donneil Gray was arrested Thursday evening by members of the department’s Violent Crime Unit, Neighborhood Abatement Team, and the Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force.

The 20-year-old was booked on counts that included 1st degree endangering safety, felony bail jumping, and the manufacture or distribution of between 40 and 100 grams of cocaine. Police originally described the encounter as an attempted homicide.

MPD’s original report indicated the confrontation started around 6:20 p.m. when a driver heading south on S. Park St. narrowly missed a stopped vehicle near the Plaenert Drive intersection.

According to police, Gray, upset that the stopped vehicle had not moved, started yelling at the other individual and making threats. At one point, he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the driver of the stopped vehicle before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

