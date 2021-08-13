Beautiful Weekend Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful stretch of weather expected heading into the weekend. High pressure will settle in for the next couple of days. This will lead to mainly sunny skies. On top of that, humidity levels will be low and very comfortable. Highs will be into the lower 80s with lows into the lower 50s through early next week.

Temperatures will start to warm into the middle 80s by the middle of next week. This is ahead of our next weathermaker. With an increase in humidity, there will be slight rain chances that get back into the forecast. Isolated showers are possible both Wednesday and Thursday with a better chance of storms by Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.