Bucks re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo will return for his third season with the team
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo looks up the score board as celebrates after...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo looks up the score board as celebrates after guard Elijah Bryant scored a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Sunday, May 16, 2021.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

The team announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo will come back for a his third season with the team.

“Thanasis brings energy, effort and tenacity every minute of every game,” Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said. “He’s a valuable part of our team and we’re excited to have him remain in Milwaukee.”

This past season, Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ older brother, played a career-high 57 games with three starts, averaging 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Antetokounmpo shot 48.9 percent from the field, and appeared in 13 postseason games, where the Bucks would go on to win the NBA Championship.

