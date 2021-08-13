Advertisement

Celebrating Summer: Next up, Mineral Point

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every Friday this summer, the NBC15 News team will head out to a new city as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the team headed to Paint the Point in Mineral Point.

Ried Knapp, Arts Mineral Point Board President, and Tina White, Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce Board Member, join the NBC15 team to talk about the city.

Show us how you’re celebrating summer by submitting your pictures here.

Last week, John Brian Doogs and John Stofflet visited Beloit’s Street Dance.

Past Stops
Celebrating Summer: Beloit
Celebrating Summer: New Glarus
Celebrating Summer in Janesville with Olympic tributes
Celebrating Summer: Evansville
Celebrating Summer: Darlington
Celebrating Summer: Cambridge
Celebrating Summer: Beaver Dam
Celebrating Summer: Baraboo

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Celebrate summer with your dancing shoes in Beloit
Celebrating Summer: Beloit
Celebrating Summer: Welcome to New Glarus
Celebrating Summer: New Glarus
Celebrating Summer: Next up, New Glarus
Japanese culture in Janesville
Celebrating Summer in Janesville with Olympic tributes