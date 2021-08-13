Celebrating Summer: Next up, Mineral Point

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every Friday this summer, the NBC15 News team will head out to a new city as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the team headed to Paint the Point in Mineral Point.

Ried Knapp, Arts Mineral Point Board President, and Tina White, Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce Board Member, join the NBC15 team to talk about the city.

Show us how you’re celebrating summer by submitting your pictures here.

Last week, John Brian Doogs and John Stofflet visited Beloit’s Street Dance.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.