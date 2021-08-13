Advertisement

Coronavirus cases linked to Forest County tribal event

(CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRANDON, Wis. (AP) — Several tribes in Wisconsin are urging people to get a coronavirus test if they attended an American Indian event last weekend in Forest County.

The Potawatomi says at least two people who contracted COVID-19 attended the annual Meno Keno Ma Ge Wen Powwow in Carter Aug. 6-8.

Forest County Potawatomi Chairman Ned Daniels Jr. says the community is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, so all large gatherings and events on the reservation will be postponed until Aug. 30 and all tribal employees will be working remotely until then.

The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Menominee Indian Tribe are also urging people to get tested if they attended the event.

