Dane Co. to offer various running events at County parks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Parks is hosting several running events this fall at various county parks.

The events, done in collaboration with park Friends groups, will allow the public to engage in physical activity and enjoy the scenery at the parks, the county explained. Registration fees will help with park maintenance and educational activities.

“Dane County’s parks are a community treasure that allow residents and visitors of all ages the opportunity to explore the great outdoors and connect with nature,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

According to Parisi, proceeds from the events go to supporting staff and volunteers who work to make sure everyone can continue to enjoy the county’s outdoor spaces and natural resources.

The following events will be offered:

Donald Dash, Saturday, September 11: The 9th annual trail run will take place at Donald County Park, southeast of Mt. Horeb. A 5km and 15km will take place. Participants can travel through prairies, woods and other terrain. There will be post-race festivities and snacks. 100% of proceeds go to Friends of Donald Park for trail repair and maintenance.

Indian Lake Trail Run, Saturday, October 2: The Trail Run at Indian Lake is a celebreation of fall, trail running and community and public lands. The event will feature a 12km and 7km course. Participants can run through woodlands, sedge meadows and newly restored oak savanna. The event will feature the Currach Irish Trio, food, beverages and a raffle. 100% of proceeds will support the Friends of Indian Lake and be used for trail maintenance, infrastructure enhancements and habitat restoration The Trail Run at Indian Lake is a celebreation of fall, trail running and community and public lands. The event will feature a 12km and 7km course. Participants can run through woodlands, sedge meadows and newly restored oak savanna. The event will feature the Currach Irish Trio, food, beverages and a raffle. 100% of proceeds will support the Friends of Indian Lake and be used for trail maintenance, infrastructure enhancements and habitat restoration

Monster Dash, Friday, October 15: The Monster Dash, hosted by Dane Co. Parks, will occur at the Lussier Family Heritage Center. Guests can participate in a 5k run, walk or roll along the Lower Yahara River trail. Bonfire s’mores and beverages will be available after the event, and an outdoor screening of Beetlejuice will follow. Early bird registration is $20 per person before September 1st. Registration fees help support youth education and outdoor recreation programs.

Other events hosted by local non-profits can be found on the Dane Co. Parks online event calendar.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.