Dodge Co. crash leaves 5 injured, 2 airlifted to UW Hospital

ELBA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dodge Co. crash has left 5 people injured and two people airlifted via Med Flight

Officials said the crash occurred at the intersection of County TT and Hwy 60 eastbound.

All five people involved in the crash have injuries, officials said. Two MedFlight helicopter were sent to the scene as well as four ambulances.

