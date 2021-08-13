Dodge Co. crash leaves 5 injured, 2 airlifted to UW Hospital
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ELBA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dodge Co. crash has left 5 people injured and two people airlifted via Med Flight
Officials said the crash occurred at the intersection of County TT and Hwy 60 eastbound.
All five people involved in the crash have injuries, officials said. Two MedFlight helicopter were sent to the scene as well as four ambulances.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.