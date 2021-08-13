Advertisement

Dodge Co. crash leaves 5 injured, 2 airlifted to UW Hospital

(AP)
(AP)(Associated Press)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dodge Co. crash has left 5 people injured and two people airlifted via Med Flight

Officials said the crash occurred at the intersection of County TT and Hwy 60 eastbound.

All five people involved in the crash have injuries, officials said. Two MedFlight helicopter were sent to the scene as well as four ambulances.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Anisa Scott
Remembering 11-year-old gun violence victim Anisa Scott
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
An EF-0 tornado touched down Monday in Rock County.
EF-0 Tornado Confirmed In Rock County Monday
National Weather Service
NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down in Rock Co. on Monday