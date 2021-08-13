EF-0 Tornado Confirmed In Rock County Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another tornado has been confirmed from the active weather this week. Survey crews from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee found damage consistent with an EF-0 strength tornado in the Clinton area, which is in Rock County. Winds were estimated at 65 mph, the minimum speed on the Fujita scale.

Reports from a storm chaser and a local fire department showed that a tornado crossed highway 140 north of Clinton. After touching down west of Clinton at 2:52 p.m., it traveled northeast before lifting at 3:06 p.m. about two miles north of town. Survey crews also noted some minor tree debris in that area, otherwise minimal damage was discovered.

Monday’s storm preceded two days of more intense severe weather that caused much more damage across southern Wisconsin.

