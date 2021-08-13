Advertisement

EF-0 Tornado Confirmed In Rock County Monday

No injuries have been reported.
An EF-0 tornado touched down Monday in Rock County.
An EF-0 tornado touched down Monday in Rock County.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another tornado has been confirmed from the active weather this week. Survey crews from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee found damage consistent with an EF-0 strength tornado in the Clinton area, which is in Rock County. Winds were estimated at 65 mph, the minimum speed on the Fujita scale.

Reports from a storm chaser and a local fire department showed that a tornado crossed highway 140 north of Clinton. After touching down west of Clinton at 2:52 p.m., it traveled northeast before lifting at 3:06 p.m. about two miles north of town. Survey crews also noted some minor tree debris in that area, otherwise minimal damage was discovered.

Monday’s storm preceded two days of more intense severe weather that caused much more damage across southern Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

National Weather Service
NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down in Rock Co. on Monday
Friday Extended Forecast
Beautiful Weekend of Weather
The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of storm damage on August 11, 2021.
EF-1 tornado destroys two Monroe Co. buildings; 2 tornadoes touch down in Iowa Co.
The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of storm damage on August 11, 2021.
Monroe Co. Tornado