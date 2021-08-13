Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to hold emergency adoption event

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A national campaign aimed at getting pets into loving homes is making its way to southern Wisconsin next week.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation explained Thursday that shelters across the country are reporting a 30-50% drop in adoptions this summer, but shelter intake is up between 6-13% for dogs and cats.

The foundation is holding an “Empty the Shelters” event from Aug. 16-22 in more than 80 shelters nationwide, including at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville.

Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, explained that shelters across the country are struggling with overcrowding.

“Shelters are being faced with tough decisions, such as euthanizing healthy, wonderful pets,” said Bissell. “We hope this event and the facilitated animal transports can provide some much-needed relief for shelters in dire need of support.”

The foundation noted it will hold reduced adoption fees for $25 or less for large dogs, adult cats and senior dogs.

