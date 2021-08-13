Advertisement

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to hold emergency adoption event

(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A national campaign aimed at getting pets into loving homes is making its way to southern Wisconsin next week.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation explained Thursday that shelters across the country are reporting a 30-50% drop in adoptions this summer, but shelter intake is up between 6-13% for dogs and cats.

The foundation is holding an “Empty the Shelters” event from Aug. 16-22 in more than 80 shelters nationwide, including at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville.

Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, explained that shelters across the country are struggling with overcrowding.

“Shelters are being faced with tough decisions, such as euthanizing healthy, wonderful pets,” said Bissell. “We hope this event and the facilitated animal transports can provide some much-needed relief for shelters in dire need of support.”

The foundation noted it will hold reduced adoption fees for $25 or less for large dogs, adult cats and senior dogs.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze

Latest News

FILE - This April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a...
Census numbers kick off Wisconsin redistricting battle
Census numbers kick off Wisconsin redistricting battle
Census numbers kick off Wisconsin redistricting battle
Next Door Brewing to close, new brew pub moving in
FILE
Sheriff’s Office: Adams Co. man dead after rollover crash