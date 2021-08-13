Janesville PD asks public for help locating theft and bail jumping suspect

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance Friday in locating a thief and bail jumping suspect.

Authorities are searching for Dillon Dutcher, 29 of Janesville. According to Janesville PD, Dutcher allegedly stole over $300 of merchandise from Walmart including two canisters of pepper spray Thursday.

Dutcher was previously released from jail August 10 after he was arrested for several crimes August 8. Dutcher’s $500 cash bond was for charges including burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.

Dutcher also had fresh bail jumping charges relating to a June arrest for a domestic incident of battery, disorderly conduct and trespass and charges of theft and criminal damage after attempting to break into a car wash. He also had charges from a retail theft that occurred in July, Janesville PD said.

If anyone has contact with Dillon Dutcher, they are urged to contact the Janesville Police Department (608) 755-3100, Rock County Communications Center (608) 757-2244, Crimestoppers at (608) 756-3636 or submit a tip on a smartphone using the P3 app.

