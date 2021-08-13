Advertisement

Janesville PD asks public for help locating theft and bail jumping suspect

The suspect’s cash bond of $500 was for charges of burglary, criminal damage to property and theft
(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance Friday in locating a thief and bail jumping suspect.

Authorities are searching for Dillon Dutcher, 29 of Janesville. According to Janesville PD, Dutcher allegedly stole over $300 of merchandise from Walmart including two canisters of pepper spray Thursday.

Dutcher was previously released from jail August 10 after he was arrested for several crimes August 8. Dutcher’s $500 cash bond was for charges including burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.

Dutcher also had fresh bail jumping charges relating to a June arrest for a domestic incident of battery, disorderly conduct and trespass and charges of theft and criminal damage after attempting to break into a car wash. He also had charges from a retail theft that occurred in July, Janesville PD said.

If anyone has contact with Dillon Dutcher, they are urged to contact the Janesville Police Department (608) 755-3100, Rock County Communications Center (608) 757-2244, Crimestoppers at (608) 756-3636 or submit a tip on a smartphone using the P3 app.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Half of all Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated
The Rock County 911 Communications Center is currently hiring for 7 open positions.
911 dispatchers are in high demand across the country and in Rock County.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo looks up the score board as celebrates after...
Bucks re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Arrest made after Madison road rage gunfire