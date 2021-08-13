Next Door Brewing to close, new brew pub moving in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The owners of Next Door Brewing announced Wednesday night that they would be closing their doors after eight years of business this weekend and a new brewery would be reopening in its space on the 2400 block of Atwood Avenue.

Owners posted on the brewing company’s Facebook page that they will continue their distribution, but the brewpub and restaurant will have a new owner and name.

MESSAGE FROM OUR OWNERS When the journey began eight years ago, never did we imagine what Next Door would become. A... Posted by Next Door Brewing on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Beer lovers will still be able to find Next Door Brewing items at local retailers.

Next Door Brewing’s last day open will be on Sunday, but owners encouraged customers to continue to support the new business, Starkweather Brewing Company.

In a separate post, Starkweather Brewing noted it will be closed while they do some light remodeling. The pub plans to open in the fall.

Hello Madison! Yes it is true — Starkweather Brewing Company will be going into 2439 Atwood Ave. Our friends at Next... Posted by Starkweather Brewing Company on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

