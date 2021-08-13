Advertisement

NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down in Rock Co. on Monday

National Weather Service
National Weather Service(WALB)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tornado did touch down in Rock Co. earlier during the storms that left a wake of damage across southern Wisconsin.

On Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday’s storm spun up a twister about two miles west of Clinton that caused minimal damage. Meteorologists rated it an EF0 and estimated its windspeeds at 65 mph, the minimum speed on the Fujita scale.

While the NWS only found evidence of some minor tree damage, the tornado was on the ground for nearly 15 minutes and cut a long path through the county, crossing Hwy. 140 as it went.

The agency reported after touching down west of Clinton at 2:52 p.m., it traveled northeast before lifting at 3:06 p.m. about two miles north of town.

Monday’s storm preceded two days of more intense severe weather that caused much more damage across southern Wisconsin.

