Remembering 11-year-old gun violence victim Anisa Scott

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - August 11, 2020, is a day the family of Anisa Scott will not soon forget.

“Please come in and touch our hearts as we prepare for the next moment,” Lorene Gomez, Anisa Scott’s Grandmother prays.

Gomez and her family embrace and cry as the clock changes to 11:11 a.m.; the exact time her granddaughter Anisa was removed from life support Aug. 13, 2020.

The time represents Anisa’s age and the day she was shot, Aug. 11, 2020.

“There’s sadness, I feel everything,” Ashley Rios, Anisa’s mother said. “I miss my baby.”

It happened at the intersection of Lexington and East Washington Ave. while Anisa was riding in a car.

Three young men were targeting the driver but shot Anisa instead.

“We just want to keep her alive in every way possible,” Rios said.

In addition to holding a celebration of life for her daughter Friday night, Rios says it’s also important to think about solving larger issues on this day.

“[We] also [should] bring the awareness of ending gun violence,” Rios said.

Since Anisa’s death, her family, Madison city leaders and several community groups have urged people to put down weapons and ‘stop the violence.’

“Losing your big sister just doesn’t feel right,” Anija Ragland, Anisa’s six-year-old sister said. “I miss her playing dolls with me, I miss her playing games with me.”

Anisa’s family wants to end gun violence and keep her legacy alive.

“Her love is so infectious, it just amazes me the outpouring of communication and support we’ve received,” Gomez said. “We receive it and we want to give it all back [to the community].”

“Her memory is still alive, in our hearts, and always, always with us,” Rios said.

According to Madison police, the men arrested and charged in connection to Anisa’s death have gone through preliminary court hearings and are waiting to hear their scheduled trial dates.

