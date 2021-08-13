Advertisement

Rock Co. to require masks in County facilities

The requirement is effective Monday, August 16
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Thursday re-introducing a face covering requirement for County staff and visitors in County facilities.

The policy, effective Monday, August 16, will remain in place until there have been two consecutive weeks where Rock Co. is categorized as having “moderate” or “low” COVID-19 community transmission, unless the Public Health Dept. no longer recommends mask coverings indoors, or the County Board takes action, according to Rock Co.

Rock Co. has an obligation under Wis. Stat. 101.11 to provide a “safe workplace,” including that “no...employer shall fail or neglect to do every other thing reasonably necessary to protect the life, health, safety or welfare of such employees and frequenters.”

On July 30, the Rock Co. Public Health Dept. updated its guidance recommending that everyone wear masks when indoors as the COVID-19 transmission in the County increased to the “high” level per the CDC, Rock Co. said.

County facilities will provide disposable masks to those who do not have a face covering. Those who choose not to comply will be provided with an alternative method for receiving County services. Staff are prepared to accommodate individuals with underlying health conditions.

