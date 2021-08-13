Stunning Weekend for Southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We deserve it! After a stormy week, southern Wisconsin is in for a sunny, calm, and less humid weekend.

High-pressure is moving in across the Midwest - following a cold front that moved by yesterday. High-level cirrus clouds were seen drifting over Wisconsin early Friday morning. This is due to ongoing showers and storms across the central Plains. Clouds should dissipate by mid-late morning. Highs climb towards 80°F under a mostly sunny sky. The sunshine remains through Monday and Tuesday with light winds. Highs stay near-normal.

Heat and humidity creep back into the forecast by Tuesday & Wednesday of next week. More humidity and moisture will mean an increased chance for pop-up showers/storms in the heat of the afternoon. Rain chances remain low through the 7-day forecast as models differ on solutions for late next week.

