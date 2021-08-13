Sanders pleads guilting to slaying of Verona High student

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 17-year-old accused of killing a Verona High School student nearly two years ago was convicted of murder for his death.

Court records show Myjee Sanders entered a guilty plea Friday for Felony Murder after striking a deal with prosecutors. He had originally been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide for the 2019 killing of Shay Watson. His sentencing is set for October 22.

Sanders’ conviction comes less than two weeks before the two-year anniversary of the August 25 shooting that claimed Watson’s life. Sanders was 15 when he was arrested following an eight-month investigation.

An informant told investigators Sanders tried to grab a bag of marijuana from Watson and as the two struggled, Sanders pulled out a gun and shot Watson in the head, the complaint continued.

Watson was found dead at a home along the 2700 block of Lyman Lane in Fitchburg in August of last year.

Sanders was tried as an adult for the homicide charge after a Dane Co. Circuit Court rejected his motion to be tried in juvenile court.

