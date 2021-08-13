This Madison man will appear on Jeopardy! on Friday. Who is Eric?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ll soon learn if a Madison man has all of the answers. Or, rather, all of the questions.

On Friday, Eric Shi will appear as a contestant on Jeopardy!

Now, when they introduce him, the announce will say, “originally from Houston, Texas,” but Jeopardy! officials assured us Eric left the Lone Star State behind to head north, very north.

Shi is running into a buzzsaw with appearance against one of Jeopardy’s all-time greats, Matt Amodio. The Yale University doctoral candidate in computer science had landed high on the list of all-time top “Jeopardy!” winners with more than $500,000 in prize money.

We don’t know how he did yet and we’ll find out today along with the rest of Madison. So, don’t forget to watch at 4:30 p.m., right here on NBC15.

