Advertisement

Weekend Events to check out in the Madison-area

By Katie Rousonelos
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the summer months, there’s a lot to see and do in the Madison-area.

Anna Shircel with Destination Madison shares some ideas for places to explore in August.

6th Annual Black Restaurant Week

August 8-15

Various locations

Celebrate the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine at Black Restaurant Week. Discover some of the area’s best Black-owned restaurants and businesses. Participants include Buraka, David’s Jamaican Cuisine, JD’s Taste of Chicago, The Kingdom, Marie’s Soul Food and more. Visit the website to see all the options.

Dane Dances

Friday, August 13, 5:30pm

Monona Terrace

Dane Dances is back every Friday evening is August. This summer music series features amazing views of the State Capitol from the Monona Terrace rooftop and incredible music from a variety of diverse performers. Bring a blanket, chair, picnic and your dancing shoes. Food and cocktails also available for purchase. No tickets required.

Blooms and Butterflies at Schuster’s Farm

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in August

Schuster’s Farm, Deerfield WI

Summer is the perfect time to visit Schuster’s Farm. Enjoy the beautiful sunflower and zinnia fields in full blooms, and full of butterflies. Big wagons will allow for social-distanced rides to the fields for amazing photo ops and flowers to pick. Plenty of activities for the kids to enjoy, and don’t forget about new, baby goats to visit. Admission: $8.77 + tax, 2 and under free.

ARTBASH

Saturday, August 14, 12-9pm

Garver Feed Mill

ARTBASH is a day-long celebration of art at Garver Feed Mill on Saturday August 14. This new event includes an augmented reality art gallery, outdoor art and small business market, curated gallery exhibit, live music and food and beverages available for purchase. RSVP is appreciated, but not required.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
Hall of Fame former UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring passed away at the age of 88....
Hall of Fame UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring passes away
Eric Shi appears on Jeopardy! on August 13, 2021.
This Madison man will appear on Jeopardy! on Friday. Who is Eric?
Coronavirus cases linked to Forest County tribal event
Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant
Wendy’s offers free breakfast sandwiches Aug. 13-14