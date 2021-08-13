Weekend Events to check out in the Madison-area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the summer months, there’s a lot to see and do in the Madison-area.

Anna Shircel with Destination Madison shares some ideas for places to explore in August.

August 8-15

Various locations

Celebrate the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine at Black Restaurant Week. Discover some of the area’s best Black-owned restaurants and businesses. Participants include Buraka, David’s Jamaican Cuisine, JD’s Taste of Chicago, The Kingdom, Marie’s Soul Food and more. Visit the website to see all the options.

Friday, August 13, 5:30pm

Monona Terrace

Dane Dances is back every Friday evening is August. This summer music series features amazing views of the State Capitol from the Monona Terrace rooftop and incredible music from a variety of diverse performers. Bring a blanket, chair, picnic and your dancing shoes. Food and cocktails also available for purchase. No tickets required.

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in August

Schuster’s Farm, Deerfield WI

Summer is the perfect time to visit Schuster’s Farm. Enjoy the beautiful sunflower and zinnia fields in full blooms, and full of butterflies. Big wagons will allow for social-distanced rides to the fields for amazing photo ops and flowers to pick. Plenty of activities for the kids to enjoy, and don’t forget about new, baby goats to visit. Admission: $8.77 + tax, 2 and under free.

Saturday, August 14, 12-9pm

Garver Feed Mill

ARTBASH is a day-long celebration of art at Garver Feed Mill on Saturday August 14. This new event includes an augmented reality art gallery, outdoor art and small business market, curated gallery exhibit, live music and food and beverages available for purchase. RSVP is appreciated, but not required.

