Advertisement

Wendy’s offers free breakfast sandwiches Aug. 13-14

Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant
Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant(Wendys.com)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Wendy’s hopes to turn an infamously unlucky day, into a more exciting one. Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14, Wendy’s customers can start their day with good fortune in the form of a free Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant. No purchase is necessary.

The deal is available at participating Wendy’s from 6:30-10:30 a.m. To find your closest Wendy’s location, visit: https://locations.wendys.com. Check your local Wendy’s as breakfast hours may vary by location.

The offer is limited to one sandwich per customer. The Offer excludes Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Coronavirus cases linked to Forest County tribal event
Health experts, families consider ethics of child COVID-19 vaccine trial
Health experts, families consider ethics of child COVID-19 vaccine trial
FILE - This April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a...
Census numbers kick off Wisconsin redistricting battle
Census numbers kick off Wisconsin redistricting battle
Census numbers kick off Wisconsin redistricting battle