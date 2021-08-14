Advertisement

1 teen in custody, 1 sought in Ohio slaying of 13-year-old

Both are charged with murder, felonious assault and improper discharge into a home
(KEYC Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEAVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say one teenage boy has been arrested and another is still being sought in a shooting that killed a Wisconsin teen who was staying at a home in a Cleveland suburb.

Clifton Heights police said Saturday that a 14-year-old suspect was picked up by Medina police and taken to a juvenile detention center.

A 16-year-old is still being sought. Both are charged with murder, felonious assault and improper discharge into a home.

Police said shots fired into the home Monday night killed London Hill, 13, of Milwaukee, who was visiting his aunt’s home. Police said it wasn’t a random attack but have discussed a possible motive.

