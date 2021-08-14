Evers announces opening of several COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday the opening of several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Madison.

Gov. Evers, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), are opening the clinics to encourage state employees and their families to get vaccinated, according to a release by Gov. Evers.

“Our state workers have been a critical part of our response to this pandemic and have helped put our state in the best position to recover,” Gov. Evers said. “Getting vaccinated now is the best tool we have to fight off this virus and put this pandemic behind us.”

The clinics include:

Hill Farms State Office Building : 4822 Madison Yards Way, Madison WI, August 18 and September 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Department of Revenue Building : 2135 Rimrock Road, Madison, WI, August 24 and September 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., drive-through clinic and walk-in options available

Department of Corrections Building: 3099 E. Washington Ave, Madison WI, August 26 and September 16, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., drive-through clinic and walk-in options available

The vaccine clinics are being run by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, Gov. Evers said. Appointments are not needed, and will be open to everyone 12 and older. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

