Advertisement

Evers announces opening of several COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The vaccine clinics will be open to everyone 12 and older
(WKYT)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday the opening of several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Madison.

Gov. Evers, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), are opening the clinics to encourage state employees and their families to get vaccinated, according to a release by Gov. Evers.

“Our state workers have been a critical part of our response to this pandemic and have helped put our state in the best position to recover,” Gov. Evers said. “Getting vaccinated now is the best tool we have to fight off this virus and put this pandemic behind us.”

The clinics include:

  • Hill Farms State Office Building: 4822 Madison Yards Way, Madison WI, August 18 and September 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Department of Revenue Building: 2135 Rimrock Road, Madison, WI, August 24 and September 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., drive-through clinic and walk-in options available
  • Department of Corrections Building: 3099 E. Washington Ave, Madison WI, August 26 and September 16, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., drive-through clinic and walk-in options available

The vaccine clinics are being run by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, Gov. Evers said. Appointments are not needed, and will be open to everyone 12 and older. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Celebrating Summer: Next up, Mineral Point
Celebrating Summer: Next up, Mineral Point
Celebrating Summer: Next up, Mineral Point
Remembering gun violence victim Anisa Scott
Remembering gun violence victim Anisa Scott
(AP)
2 airlifted to UW Hospital, 5 injured in Dodge Co. crash