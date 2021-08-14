Advertisement

Fantastic weekend underway; Heat & humidity return next week

Highs remain in the low 80s through next Tuesday. More heat & humidity mean showers may pop-up.
Highs will again top out in the upper 70s - lower 80s across south-central Wisconsin.
Highs will again top out in the upper 70s - lower 80s across south-central Wisconsin.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures have stayed near-average for mid-August across Wisconsin. Highs in the 80s with low humidity is the best anyone can ask for! High-pressure will keep this trend going for another few days. Southerly winds pick up once the high slides East. Expect more warmth, humidity and some rain chances mid-late next week.

Saturday afternoon temperatures warmed nicely through the 70s. Most places registered afternoon highs around 80°F. The sky stays clear overnight as lows fall back into the mid 50s. Low-lying areas (including river valleys) may develop some patchy fog. Expect a carbon copy forecast for Sunday & Monday. Winds turn out of the South over the next 48 hours as high-pressure slides East.

High temperatures will gradually move up into the mid 80s by Tuesday & Wednesday. This will also be met with an increase in humidity. Since moisture will be lacking, widespread rain showers are not expected Tuesday or Wednesday. There may be a few pop-up showers/storms in the heat of the afternoon. The next notable weather disturbance arrives Friday/Saturday. Long-term models show a cold front moving along with a supporting upper-level wave. We’ll watch for some scattered showers and storms along this feature. However, models disagree on exact timing and placement.

In the meantime, enjoy the pleasant weather!

Extended Forecast

Tonight: Mostly Clear; Patchy Fog Possible. WIND: S 5 MPH LOW: 56

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. WIND S 5 MPH HIGH: 80

Monday: Mostly Sunny. WIND SE 5 MPH HIGH 80 LOW: 55

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny; Possible Pop-up Sprinkle. WIND: SE 5 MPH HIGH: 83 LOW 58

Wednesday: 20% chance spotty shower/storm; Partly Cloudy. WIND S 5 MPH HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

Thursday: 20% showers/storms; Partly Cloudy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

Friday: 30% showers/storms; Partly Cloudy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

Saturday: 40% showers/storms; Partly Sunny. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

SUN-sational summer weekend
Weekend Forecast
SUN-sational summer weekend
Weekend Outlook
Beautiful Weekend Ahead
Highs stay near 80°F through this weekend!
Stunning Weekend for Southern Wisconsin