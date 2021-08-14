Fantastic weekend underway; Heat & humidity return next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures have stayed near-average for mid-August across Wisconsin. Highs in the 80s with low humidity is the best anyone can ask for! High-pressure will keep this trend going for another few days. Southerly winds pick up once the high slides East. Expect more warmth, humidity and some rain chances mid-late next week.

Saturday afternoon temperatures warmed nicely through the 70s. Most places registered afternoon highs around 80°F. The sky stays clear overnight as lows fall back into the mid 50s. Low-lying areas (including river valleys) may develop some patchy fog. Expect a carbon copy forecast for Sunday & Monday. Winds turn out of the South over the next 48 hours as high-pressure slides East.

High temperatures will gradually move up into the mid 80s by Tuesday & Wednesday. This will also be met with an increase in humidity. Since moisture will be lacking, widespread rain showers are not expected Tuesday or Wednesday. There may be a few pop-up showers/storms in the heat of the afternoon. The next notable weather disturbance arrives Friday/Saturday. Long-term models show a cold front moving along with a supporting upper-level wave. We’ll watch for some scattered showers and storms along this feature. However, models disagree on exact timing and placement.

In the meantime, enjoy the pleasant weather!

Extended Forecast

Tonight: Mostly Clear; Patchy Fog Possible. WIND: S 5 MPH LOW: 56

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. WIND S 5 MPH HIGH: 80

Monday: Mostly Sunny. WIND SE 5 MPH HIGH 80 LOW: 55

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny; Possible Pop-up Sprinkle. WIND: SE 5 MPH HIGH: 83 LOW 58

Wednesday: 20% chance spotty shower/storm; Partly Cloudy. WIND S 5 MPH HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

Thursday: 20% showers/storms; Partly Cloudy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

Friday: 30% showers/storms; Partly Cloudy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

Saturday: 40% showers/storms; Partly Sunny. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.