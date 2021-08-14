Advertisement

Life in prison for man who killed Manitowoc father, daughter

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) - A man convicted of killing a father and his teenage daughter at the victims’ Manitowoc home has been sent to prison for life.

Karl Hess continues to maintain his innocence in the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Richard Miller and 19-year-old Jocelyn Miller. The 38-year-old Appleton man was found guilty in June of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

A criminal complaint says Hess has significant financial difficulties and planned to kill Richard Miller and take a large amount of cash he knew was being kept in the home.

Hess was given two life sentences Friday with no chance for release.

