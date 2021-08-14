Madison VA hospital celebrates completion of new cancer center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital cut a ribbon Friday to celebrate the completion of its new cancer center.

The facility could provide care for up to 300 patients depending on the amount of radiation required for each patient, Madison VA hospital said. Radiation therapy will also be available to Madison and Tomah based patients, and will accept referrals from other Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN) 12 sites.

The honor of cutting the ribbon was dedicated to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough.

“Seeing it firsthand I can say this center is simply amazing — including the new technology allowing the hospital to provided better outcomes for Veterans for years to come,” McDonough said.

The construction of the new 13,500 square foot center began in March 2018, according to Madison VA hospital. The center will feature a Varian TrueBeam Linear Accelerator for effective radiation therapy, a system radiation therapists can use to track body surface more effectively and an external docking stations for a mobile PET/CT scanner for early cancer detection and treatment.

“This cancer center will enable our VA hospital and our specialty care staff to provide radiation treatment that we previously referred to community hospitals,” John Rohrer, hospital director said. “Providing that care directly will improve continuity and safety of care for our Veterans.”

The first patients are expected to be seen in January, Madison VA hospital said.

