Advertisement

Madison VA hospital celebrates completion of new cancer center

The facility is expected to provide care for as many as 300 patients
The Madison VA Hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Cancer Center on Friday,...
The Madison VA Hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Cancer Center on Friday, August 13th. The center will provide continuity of care for cancer patients previously referred to the community. Pictured left to right are Brianne Arndt, Radiation Therapy Supervisor, VA Secretary Denis McDonough, Dr. Jessica Schuster Chief Radiation Oncologist, and Dr. Jennifer Smilowitz, Chief Physicist.(U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital cut a ribbon Friday to celebrate the completion of its new cancer center.

The facility could provide care for up to 300 patients depending on the amount of radiation required for each patient, Madison VA hospital said. Radiation therapy will also be available to Madison and Tomah based patients, and will accept referrals from other Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN) 12 sites.

The honor of cutting the ribbon was dedicated to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough.

“Seeing it firsthand I can say this center is simply amazing — including the new technology allowing the hospital to provided better outcomes for Veterans for years to come,” McDonough said.

The construction of the new 13,500 square foot center began in March 2018, according to Madison VA hospital. The center will feature a Varian TrueBeam Linear Accelerator for effective radiation therapy, a system radiation therapists can use to track body surface more effectively and an external docking stations for a mobile PET/CT scanner for early cancer detection and treatment.

“This cancer center will enable our VA hospital and our specialty care staff to provide radiation treatment that we previously referred to community hospitals,” John Rohrer, hospital director said. “Providing that care directly will improve continuity and safety of care for our Veterans.”

The first patients are expected to be seen in January, Madison VA hospital said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin
Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin competes for national crown
An F-35 simulator
Madison’s 115th Fighter Wing breaks ground on first F-35 project
Evers announces opening of several COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Celebrating Summer: Next up, Mineral Point