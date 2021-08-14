Advertisement

Madison’s 115th Fighter Wing breaks ground on first F-35 project

An F-35 simulator
An F-35 simulator
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing broke ground on its first major F-35 project Wednesday.

The ceremony at Truax Field brought together military and civilian leadership to commemorate the future of the Madison unit as the beddown site of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

The F-35 conversion is expected to be a significant one, as major technology and safety advances forge through.

“Progressing from 4th to 5th generation aircraft is like moving from a flip phone to a smartphone,” Gen. David May, deputy adjutant general for air said.

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, the F-35 is a critical piece of President Biden’s national security strategy and will benefit the fighter wing’s mission to provide Homeland Defense to the Midwest.

“As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I’m proud to be able to say that this unit has sat alert 24/7/365 and still sits ready right now,” Col. Bart Van Roo, the 115th Fighter Wing commander said.

The Federal Aviation Administration, Dane County Regional Airport and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have worked closely together on this conversion.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin
Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin competes for national crown
The Madison VA Hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Cancer Center on Friday,...
Madison VA hospital celebrates completion of new cancer center
Evers announces opening of several COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Celebrating Summer: Next up, Mineral Point