Advertisement

Man arrested after shooting gun into air on State Street

A man was arrested after reportedly shooting a gun into the air on the 500 block of State...
A man was arrested after reportedly shooting a gun into the air on the 500 block of State Street in Downtown Madison.(Gray News)
By Bremen Keasey
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested after reportedly shooting a gun into the air on the 500 block of State Street in Downtown Madison.

Madison police responded to reports of gun shots at about 1:44 a.m. Saturday on State Street.

Police arrested a 28-year-old male who fled on foot after contact before he was apprehended in possession of a gun. The man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Witnesses said the man was shooting the gun off into the air indiscriminately.

Police found 10 shell casings around the 500 block of State Street.

Although several buildings, including apartments, were hit by gunfire, police say no one was injured.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin competes for national crown
Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin competes for national crown
Remembering 11-year-old gun violence victim Anisa Scott
Remembering 11-year-old gun violence victim Anisa Scott
Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin
Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin competes for national crown
An F-35 simulator
Madison’s 115th Fighter Wing breaks ground on first F-35 project