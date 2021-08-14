Man arrested after shooting gun into air on State Street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested after reportedly shooting a gun into the air on the 500 block of State Street in Downtown Madison.

Madison police responded to reports of gun shots at about 1:44 a.m. Saturday on State Street.

Police arrested a 28-year-old male who fled on foot after contact before he was apprehended in possession of a gun. The man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Witnesses said the man was shooting the gun off into the air indiscriminately.

Police found 10 shell casings around the 500 block of State Street.

Although several buildings, including apartments, were hit by gunfire, police say no one was injured.

