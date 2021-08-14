Advertisement

MFD: ‘Significant’ gas leak reported in 100 block of State Street

(Live 5)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is investigating a gas leak Saturday in the 100 block of State Street, near Ian’s Pizza.

According to MFD, a ‘significant’ gas leak was reported at approximately 1:13 p.m. MFD units arrived on scene.

MFD is unable to confirm any more details at this time and is continuing to investigate the leak.

