Next Door Brewing Company announces new owner after 8 years in business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s Next Door Brewing Company has announced that a new owner will be taking over the location.

Located at Atwood Ave., after 8 years in business the brew pub is switching hands and will now be operating as the Starkweather Brewing Company.

“It’s been really really fun. everything’s always kind of been about our customers and the experience,” says Co-Owner Phillip Dieter. “And I think this last week has kind of just been a testament to that, to people coming in celebrating, and sharing stories about beers of past or first dates, anniversaries, birthdays, so that’s been really enjoyable.”

Dieter assures Next Door beer lovers that the brand will continue to be distributed across southern Wisconsin.

