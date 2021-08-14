‘No-cost’ pop up helps families with back-to-school shopping

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With “back to school” around the corner, a Madison organization is helping families with their shopping.

The Then & Now Adult Day Center welcomed everyone in the community Saturday for a “no-cost” pop-up shop.

The concept isn’t new to the organization, which works with adults 55 and older. Owner and director Whitney Fowler said activities like shopping help members stay connected with the community.

“As you age, you lose access to certain things,” she explained. “It can reduce your feeling of self-worth so we created those same experiences here.”

By making items free, Fowler said there are fewer barriers and greater accessibility, which also help anyone else looking to stock up.

“Our kids are teenagers, or pre-teens, and it’s definitely an age where what they wear means a lot to them and can have an impact,” Katrina Meinel, who has four kids, said. “We can’t afford the name brands and the styles and things that are out there, and this is just an awesome opportunity to have our children be able to wear some of the stuff that is in style.”

Fowler said Saturday’s clothing supply came from individual donors and retailers like Plato’s Closet and Once Upon A Child.

She added, Then & Now is always looking for donations. Information on how to help can be found on its website here.

