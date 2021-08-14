SUN-sational summer weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ‘GET OUTSIDE ALERT’ will be in effect all weekend long. This weekend could wind up being the nicest weekend this summer, so if you can try to get outside and enjoy the pleasant summer weather. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 80 degrees. There will be a slow warming trend next week. More humidity will accompany the warmer temperatures, especially by the end of the week. There will also be an increasing chance of rain and storms towards the middle and end of the workweek.

With temperatures in the 40s and 50s, it is a very comfortable start to Saturday. Temperatures are about 5 to 15 degrees cooler Saturday morning than 24 hours ago. Saturday morning is mostly clear and quiet. Other than patchy fog, no major weather problems are expected to impact travelers.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny and warm, but not hot. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year. The average high for today in Madison is 80 degrees. The best part about today will be the comfortable humidity levels. Dew point temperatures will only be near 50 degrees. Plus, the wind will not be very strong. Expect a light west wind.

Saturday night will clear and refreshingly cool. Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. Tonight is going to be a great night to turn off the A/C and open the windows in your home.

If you cannot get outside Saturday, do not worry! Sunday is going to be a carbon copy of Saturday. Expect a ton of sunshine, highs near 80 degrees and low humidity levels.

This pleasant stretch of summer weather will continue into the workweek. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be near or just above 80 degrees.

The middle and the end of the workweek will be warmer and more humid. Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. With the increasing humidity, there will be an increasing chance of rain showers and storms. The best chance of rain and storms will come later in the week as cold front impacts the area.

The most active stretch of storms and severe weather this year just ended. The Wisconsin 2021 tornado count is 26: EF0: 11, EF1 14, EF2 0, EF3 1, EF4 0 and EF5 0. From July 28 through August 11, 24 tornadoes touched down across Wisconsin. The yearly average for Wisconsin is 23.

