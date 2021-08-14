Westbound Beltline lanes back open after single-car crash
Three people were injured overnight in a crash near the Fish Hatchery Road exit ramp.
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on the Beltline are back open Saturday morning after traffic was rerouted due to a crash overnight.
Dane County Dispatch says the crash happened just around 2 a.m. on the westbound lanes between Park Street and Fish Hatchery Road.
According to authorities, one car was involved and three people were injured.
Traffic flow resumed around 3 a.m.
Some lanes remain closed overnight due to construction in this area.
