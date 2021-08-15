Advertisement

3 children hurt in southern Wisconsin crash

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) - Three children were hurt in a car crash in southern Wisconsin. The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports the crash occurred late Friday afternoon in Dodge County just east of Columbus.

Authorities said a 2006 Subaru and a 2021 Mitsubishi collided in an intersection of State Highway 16/160 and County Highway TT.

A 10-year-old in the Subaru’s front seat suffered life-threatening injuries. The Subaru’s 31-year-old driver suffered serious injuries. A 5-year-old and a 4-year-old in the Subaru’s backseat suffered minor injuries.

The Mitsubishi’s 40-year-old driver sustained serious injuries.

Everyone involved was taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. The crash remains under investigation.

