72-year-old man missing from Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department is searching Sunday for a missing 72-year-old man who could be in danger.

Officials say Patrick B. Peter was last seen in at Boulder Way in Sun Prairie at about 11:30 a.m. He is about 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with the words “Brooklyn” and a map of Brooklyn on it, and blue jeans.

It is unknown where Peter may have gone, but he may be attempting to go to Mexico and asking for rides, according to Sun Prairie PD.

If you have seen Peter, please call the Sun Prairie Police Department’s non-emergency number, (608) 837-7336.

