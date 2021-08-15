Advertisement

Approx. 100 cattle evacuated during large barn fire

(NBC15)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large barn caught on fire following a welding accident Saturday afternoon.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a barn fire located in the 7500 block of County Highway VV in the town of Bristol.

Officials arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from two sides alongside the barn. Inside the barn several bales of hay and silage were burning.

Approximately 100 cattle were in close proximity to the fire in a larger barn nearby and were promptly evacuated from the building.

Firefighters placed hose lines around the building and through the main entrance door, and were able to put out the fire quickly.

It is estimated there is $30,000 worth of damage to the structure with an additional $3,000 in content destruction.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Sun Prairie FD and EMS, Dane FD, and Marshall Fire Department all responded to the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

The brewing company announces new owner after 8 years in business.
Next Door Brewing Company announces new owner after 8 years in business
Then & Now Adult Day Center hosted a "no-cost" pop-up shop Saturday.
‘No-cost’ pop up helps families with back-to-school shopping
Stroud intends to run in Wisconsin's 17th District election.
Stroud announces candidacy for Wisconsin State Senate
SUN-sational summer weekend