Approx. 100 cattle evacuated during large barn fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large barn caught on fire following a welding accident Saturday afternoon.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a barn fire located in the 7500 block of County Highway VV in the town of Bristol.

Officials arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from two sides alongside the barn. Inside the barn several bales of hay and silage were burning.

Approximately 100 cattle were in close proximity to the fire in a larger barn nearby and were promptly evacuated from the building.

Firefighters placed hose lines around the building and through the main entrance door, and were able to put out the fire quickly.

It is estimated there is $30,000 worth of damage to the structure with an additional $3,000 in content destruction.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Sun Prairie FD and EMS, Dane FD, and Marshall Fire Department all responded to the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

