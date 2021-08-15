Advertisement

Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Michigan says a chase has ended with a suspected gunman dead and a deputy critically wounded.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies encountered the suspect Saturday evening at a gas station in Galesburg after he was reportedly involved in a chase earlier in the day with a neighboring law enforcement agency.

The suspect is accused of pointing a gun at the deputies, getting in a vehicle and driving away. A chase ensued.

The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot a deputy during the chase.

The suspect later drove off the road into a field. He is accused of getting out and firing shots.

Other deputies returned fire, killing him.

