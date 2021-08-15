Advertisement

Humidity is back later this Week

Southerly winds bring in more warmth & moisture after Tuesday. Rain chances are up by next Weekend.
Humidity and dew points move up later this week.
Humidity and dew points move up later this week.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The beautiful weather continues at the start of this work week! Sunshine & comfortable temperatures return for Monday. As high-pressure moves farther East, warmer & more humid air moves in. Increasing humidity sets the stage for late-week rain chances.

Another clear night is upon us here in southern Wisconsin. Low temperatures fall back into the lower - mid 50s overnight. Patchy fog is possible in low-lying areas again. Sunshine returns for Monday - as does a high near 80°F. Highs nudge up a few degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday as the high moves towards the East coast. Mid 80s are expected through Thursday. A few places could touch the 90°F-mark on Thursday afternoon. With dew points climbing into the mid and upper-60s, heat index values will also bear watching.

During this period, moisture increases and could lead to some pop-up showers/storms in the heat of the afternoon. Coverage and confidence in this trend is low, but it is a possibility with the heat and moisture. The best rain chances (supported by upper-level energy) come in Friday & Saturday. Low-pressure moves across the upper Midwest. A cold front will trigger scattered showers and storms late Friday into Saturday. Timing is still pending, but prepare for a bumpy entrance into the weekend.

The sky should clear up a bit by Sunday. Added cloud cover and rain chances will keep highs in the lower 80s next weekend.

Extended Forecast

Tonight: Mostly Clear; Patchy Fog Possible. Wind: SE 5 mph LOW: 56

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Wind: SE 5 mph HIGH: 80

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny; Feeling Warmer. Wind: S 5 mph HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Wind: S 5mph HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

Thursday: Partly Cloudy; Spotty shower/storm possible. Wind: S 5mph HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

Friday: 40% chance showers/storms. Partly Sunny. HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

Saturday: 40% chance showers/storms. Partly Sunny. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

