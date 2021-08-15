Humidity is back later this Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The beautiful weather continues at the start of this work week! Sunshine & comfortable temperatures return for Monday. As high-pressure moves farther East, warmer & more humid air moves in. Increasing humidity sets the stage for late-week rain chances.

Another clear night is upon us here in southern Wisconsin. Low temperatures fall back into the lower - mid 50s overnight. Patchy fog is possible in low-lying areas again. Sunshine returns for Monday - as does a high near 80°F. Highs nudge up a few degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday as the high moves towards the East coast. Mid 80s are expected through Thursday. A few places could touch the 90°F-mark on Thursday afternoon. With dew points climbing into the mid and upper-60s, heat index values will also bear watching.

During this period, moisture increases and could lead to some pop-up showers/storms in the heat of the afternoon. Coverage and confidence in this trend is low, but it is a possibility with the heat and moisture. The best rain chances (supported by upper-level energy) come in Friday & Saturday. Low-pressure moves across the upper Midwest. A cold front will trigger scattered showers and storms late Friday into Saturday. Timing is still pending, but prepare for a bumpy entrance into the weekend.

The sky should clear up a bit by Sunday. Added cloud cover and rain chances will keep highs in the lower 80s next weekend.

Extended Forecast

Tonight: Mostly Clear; Patchy Fog Possible. Wind: SE 5 mph LOW: 56

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Wind: SE 5 mph HIGH: 80

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny; Feeling Warmer. Wind: S 5 mph HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Wind: S 5mph HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

Thursday: Partly Cloudy; Spotty shower/storm possible. Wind: S 5mph HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

Friday: 40% chance showers/storms. Partly Sunny. HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

Saturday: 40% chance showers/storms. Partly Sunny. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.