Judge: ‘Serious’ violations to transgender inmates’ rights

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - A federal judge has noted “serious ongoing” violations to the rights of transgender prison inmates in Illinois which must be “immediately addressed.”

Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel in southern Illinois said in a memorandum and order earlier this month that the Illinois Department of Corrections has made some changes ordered in December 2019 following a class-action lawsuit.

But correctional officers and other staff have not had any training in new procedures regarding transgender inmates.

The state corrections agency says it has implemented some changes and is “committed to ensuring world class care for transgender individuals in custody.”

