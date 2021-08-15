At least two injured in roll-over accident near Packers Ave.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A roll-over crash injured at least two people Sunday afternoon, Dane County Dispatch confirmed.

Authorities received a call at about 1:53 p.m. about a crash on Packers Ave. and Service Road.

The northbound lanes were closed on Highway 113 at Packers Ave. for about two hours due to the crash.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department and one ambulance arrived on scene, Dane County Dispatch said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.