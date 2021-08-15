Madison artist publishes coloring book of this year’s moments on State St.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison artist Doug Haynes has published his own coloring book detailing the past year on state street.

Titled “State Street Adult Coloring Book”, the book contains 56 pages of Haynes’ sketches of the street since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some of the moments within the book include the protests for racial justice and when Joe Biden was declared the next president.

“My book is just more of kind of chance for people to think about what we’ve got. And where we’ve been and where we’re going,” says Madison artist Doug Haynes. “There’s a page in there called Future State Street, which is kind of fun because I sort of let my imagination roll.”

The coloring book is now for sale online and at local book stores.

