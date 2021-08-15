Advertisement

Madison artist publishes coloring book of this year’s moments on State St.

Dough Haynes publishes sketches of state st since the pandemic began
Dough Haynes publishes sketches of state st since the pandemic began(WMTV)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison artist Doug Haynes has published his own coloring book detailing the past year on state street.

Titled “State Street Adult Coloring Book”, the book contains 56 pages of Haynes’ sketches of the street since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some of the moments within the book include the protests for racial justice and when Joe Biden was declared the next president.

“My book is just more of kind of chance for people to think about what we’ve got. And where we’ve been and where we’re going,” says Madison artist Doug Haynes. “There’s a page in there called Future State Street, which is kind of fun because I sort of let my imagination roll.”

The coloring book is now for sale online and at local book stores.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Saturday marks one week since an EF3 tornado ripped through Grant County, leaving devastation...
Boscobel continues to clean up after tornado, overwhelmed by volunteer support
With “back to school” around the corner, a Madison organization is helping families with their...
‘No-cost’ pop up helps families with back-to-school shopping
Boscobel still working through aftermath
Boscobel continues to clean up after tornado, overwhelmed by volunteer support
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Ft. Atkinson FD finishes fire operations after 96+ hours of fighting warehouse flames