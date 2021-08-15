Madison veteran reacts to Taliban situation in Kabul

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One retired Madison veteran is reflecting on the drastic shift and the Taliban edging closer to taking full control over the Afghan government.

“I think we underestimated the Taliban,” Retired Col. Darrel “DJ” Feucht said. “They’re very persistent, they’re very resourceful and very resilient, and I think that’s on display right now.”

In 2012, Feucht was deployed to Afghanistan, including the area of Kabul, where Taliban forces are moving in on a governmental collapse.

“I’m disheartened by what I’m seeing,” Feucht said.

Feucht and dozens of other Wisconsin veterans were part of the 82nd Agribusiness Development Team. The military members taught Afghan citizens better farming techniques to help improve their communities and the country’s agriculture.

“It’s really sad to see what’s going on and how quickly and how suddenly this all happened,” Feucht said. “Were there bad things going on around us? Yes, there were, it was a dangerous place to be.”

Even with this sudden shift of events, Feucht wishes for a more certain resolution as he reflects on the military work done overseas during the last 20 years.

“I hoped and prayed it would not end this way, I did not this it would end this way, but as we see it unfold, it’s happening, and you just hope this comes to a good end of some kind,” Feucht said.

