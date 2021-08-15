Advertisement

Man dies after vehicle collides with bus

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A man is dead after the vehicle he was riding in collided with a Milwaukee County bus.

Police said the crash occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday west of downtown Milwaukee. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and hit the bus.

The 38-year-old passenger in the vehicle was killed. The 28-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No passengers were on the bus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin
The family is starting to pick up the pieces and rebuild, but they say they are glad everyone...
Tornado destroys family’s house and barn near Boscobel

Latest News

3 children hurt in southern Wisconsin crash
Sewer overflow sends wastewater into rivers, Lake Michigan
Summerfest 2021 is moving to September for this year, organizers announced on February 2, 2021.
Milwaukee’s Summerfest offers COVID-19 refunds
More sunny, pleasant summer weather ahead