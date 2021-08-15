More sunny, pleasant summer weather ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This stretch of sunny, pleasant weather is just beginning. Expect more sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures, and low humidity levels for the next several days. The heat, humidity and rain and storms chances will start to creep back up towards the middle and end of the week. The next best chance of rain and storms probably will not come until the end of the workweek or next weekend.

Sunday morning is mostly clear, quiet, comfortable. Low temperatures Sunday morning are in the 50s. It is a refreshing start to the day. Other than fog in the Wisconsin River Valley, no major weather problems will impact travelers Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and seasonably warm. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year. The average high in Madison on August 15 is 80 degrees. The best part about Sunday will be the low humidity levels. Dew points temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 80s. The wind will also not be much of a problem today. Expect a south to southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

State Park Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday night will be clear and comfortable. Temperatures will once again drop into the 50s. It is going to be another great night to turn off the A/C and open up the windows the in your home. Areas of fog could impact the Wisconsin River Valley late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Low Temperatures - Sunday Night (WMTV NBC15)

The start of the workweek will be just as nice as the weekend. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be near or just above 80 degrees. Monday and Tuesday will also feature plenty of sunshine.

The middle of the workweek will feature a little more heat and humidity. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s. There will also be a slight chance of rain and storms on Wednesday.

The warmer temperatures, higher humidity levels and off and on rain and storms chances will continue through the rest of the week. Highs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Our next big weather maker will be a cold front that will impact the area sometime late in the workweek or early next weekend. This front will likely bring in our next best chance of rain and storms.

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Despite the recent stretch of storms and severe weather, Madison is still in a big rainfall deficit and much of southern Wisconsin is still experiencing drought conditions. So far this year, only 15.51″ of rain has been recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport. By the middle of August, the year-to-date rainfall total should be approaching 25″. The current rainfall deficit is about 10″.

Rainfall Update - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

