One person injured after overnight shooting

Police found multiple shell casings on Lathrop Street.
(NBC15)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Around 11:50 pm Saturday night, Madison officers were sent to the 10 block of Lathrop St. for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived they found multiple bullet casings in the street and learned that one injured person showed up at a Madison hospital.

This investigation is on going at this time.

