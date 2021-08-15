One person severely injured in Lafayette roll-over crash

TOWN OF FAYETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon after he was ejected from a car following a roll-over crash.

According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:50 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting a single motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of CTH G at the west intersection of Bond Road in Town of Fayette.

Crews determined that 31-year-old driver Julie Renee Meyers of Darlington was driving alongside 34-year-old Douglas Edward Rinden of Racine, and neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Investigation revealed that Meyers failed to stop at a stop sign, lost control of her 2008 Pontiac G6 and drove into a ditch before overturning multiple times, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

Meyers was transported to Memorial hospital of Lafayette County with non-life threatening injuries. Rinden was transported by UW Med Flight to UW hospital with severe, life threatening injuries.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Darlington Fire Department, Lafayette County EMS, Darlington Police Department and UW Med Flight. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.