Protect your skin with foods rich in antioxidants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summertime can be hard on our skin. In addition to sunscreen, there are ways to help protect our skin by eating foods rich in antioxidants.

“It’s really important to nourish from the inside out,” said Andrea Miller, a registered dietitian with Hy-Vee.

Antioxidants are a compound found in most plants that prevent or lessen oxidation of cells or block free radicals that cause oxidative stress or wrinkles or damage to the skin.

“We can prevent[wrinkles] by consuming antioxidants and letting those do the work and protect our skin cells,” said Miller.

Omega-3s fatty acids have collagen which help maintain the structure of your skin.

Strawberry Kiwi Salad

INGREDIENTS

Fresh spinach, or spinach-arugula mixture

Fresh strawberries, cut into slices or chunks

Fresh kiwi, peeled and cut into slices or chunks

Bolthouse Farms Raspberry Merlot Vinaigrette Dressing

DIRECTIONS

Add greens to a salad bowl or plate and top with strawberries and kiwi. Drizzle with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Quick Caprese Noodle Toss

INGREDIENTS

1 pint fresh grape tomatoes, washed and cut each in half

2 tablespoons avocado, grape seed or other cooking oil

salt and pepper to taste

1 (10 oz. pkg.) Birds Eye Veggie Spirals Carrots with Ginger Soy Sauce (frozen)

Cooked spaghetti noodles, like Barilla Protein+ brand, about ½ box; reserve about ½ cup cooking water (after cooking, toss noodles in a neutral oil like canola oil or a another cooking oil)

Fresh mozzarella pearls (about 4 oz.), or fresh mozzarella cut into small chunks

Fresh basil, torn or sliced into strips

DIRECTIONS

Add tomatoes to a large skillet (one with a lid). Drizzle tomatoes with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat, stirring for a few minutes while the tomatoes soften and start to brown, about 5 minutes. Move the tomatoes, still over the heat, over to one side of the skillet. Add the whole package of frozen carrot spirals to the open side of the pan. Cover the pan and allow the noodles to steam and the tomatoes to continue cooking. Lift the lid during cooking to break up the carrot spirals using tongs, and start to combine them with the tomatoes. When the veggie spirals are warmed through and separated, and the tomatoes are hot and a sauce has developed, toss in the cooked spaghetti using tongs stirring to combine and coat. Add reserved pasta cooking water a little at a time, if needed, to loosen the noodles. Top with fresh mozzarella and basil. Enjoy warm, at room temperature or chilled.

