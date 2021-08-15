Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Eau Claire woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 69-year-old woman is missing from Eau Claire County Sunday afternoon.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Linda Marrie Crawford, who was last seen driving alone in her vehicle 10 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Eau Claire Police Dept. Crawford was also confirmed to have been at a Walmart in Eau Claire.

Crawford is 5′5, and she was last seen wearing a black hat with her hair in a ponytail, black glasses, a black light sweater and a navy-blue denim skirt.

Crawford drives a 2007 black Hyundia Santa Fe with Illinois plates, according to Eau Claire PD.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Crawford, contacat the Eau Claire Police Dept at (715) 839-4972.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.